Sound familiar? How about one more — adjustment? Last time, I noted the Pacific County Fire District Annual Safety Fair was scheduled for Sunday, April 10, at the South Pacific County Building. I’m almost certain you all rushed to your calendars to mark the date — at least, I did.
Well, here’s the latest. Due to conflicts with some of the exhibits, the date has been changed (that word’s getting a bit tiresome) to Aug. 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Same site and same information as last time. Remember the Earthquake Simulator? Wouldn’t want to miss that!
Of course, we also need to mention covid in some capacity. Varied strains are announced almost weekly (if not more frequent). On the plus side, there are more testing opportunities and vaccine availabilities than in the past. (The reality of home tests is quite a jump from past years.)
Our communities have continued to step-up and try to keep pace with various mandates, recommendations and do whatever we need to do. It’s all about being able to work within new expectations in order to connect peoples’ needs to resources.
It’s all about people, period.
Speaking of people — our state is in desperate need of caregivers. In this case, we’re talking about the trained professionals who make their living actually directly helping others. And make no mistake, these folks are professionals. They go through orientation, background checks and continual training to become — and remain — certified.
And many of them have been doing this for years, and in most cases, with little public recognition.
They may be working in someone’s home. They may be working in an Assisted Living or an Adult Family Home.
They may work for an agency. They may work independently. They may work days, or weekends, or evenings.
As people, we rarely have needs only on a 9 to 5, Monday-Friday schedule, and caregivers in many cases need to be flexible.
Paid medical and leave may be available as pay step increases and other benefits, depending on the arena they work in.
All of the home-care agencies providing care in our county need caregivers, as do facilities.
If this hits a spot with you, give us a call and we can give you the contact information.
People caring for people as a profession. Sounds like a plan.
