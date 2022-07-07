Have you noticed that we seem to be hearing “return to normal” less in recent months?
Maybe it’s because “normal” is a moving target that has been changing more rapidly with all that’s going on. Or maybe we are realizing that it’s a term that begs to have a descriptive addition to it, as in “normal for now.”
Or, just maybe, there’s only old normal and new normal. For whatever it evolves into, most of us are less concerned with finding new definitions than we are with living. And living sometimes needs a little information, assistance and advocacy.
As we get back to more open functioning and public interaction, remember that we can work together with you in a variety of ways. We’re available to speak at various venues, groups and agencies. The bulk of how we get information out there is one-to-one conversations, be it in person or phone, email, etc. And before I note a few specifics, an overview of our agency can be explored at www.o3a.org.
Some of the most common issues we’ve helped with are:
• Senior Information and Assistance. From information to referrals to help with applications.
• Legal Advice. Our Senior Legal Advice Clinics (SLAC) will schedule an appointment with an attorney to help with civil issues. (Must be 60-plus to be eligible)
• Medicare questions and Part D (prescriptions) enrollment.
• Family Caregiver Support Programs. Support for families who are taking care of another family member, case management for eligible persons and limited in-home care. Relatives As Parents and referrals to other services.
• Case Management for people receiving Medicaid In-Home Care services (transferred to our agency following an initial assessment by Home and Community Services.)
• Long Term Care Ombudsman program. The ombudsman is a client advocate for residents of long-term care facilities.
• Questions, questions, questions. Sometimes a simple question opens up a conversation that results in information that veers off into many other areas. And that’s OK. It’s also what we do.
Throughout each day, we may find ourselves out in the community and not available. Leave a message at either of the numbers at the and of this column with your question/concern/issue, along with contact information and we will get back to you.
Our “normal” is walking alongside with you and helping you find a path to answers. That’s the kind of normal we do.
