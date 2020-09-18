There’s lots of stuff going on all around us. Maybe you’ve decided to have some respite from the news, thinking between virus news, viral everything, politics and the economy, it’s time to think of other things.
And then you step outside into the smoke from surrounding fires. Go figure.
As of right now, at least a lot of the smoke has subsided in our area. We need, perhaps, to think of other things, and take a cue from Lewis Carroll ‘s walrus and “talk of other things.”
One of the other things we could talk about is you. Yes, you. In the midst of freewheeling anxiety-driving turmoil, one of the few things you can have some direct control over is you.
And you need to take care of you — physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually.
We’ve been hearing from people that during all this time, a new appreciation of the nature around us is growing. And partially due to social distancing and virus prevention, many people are discovering they actually have more time for themselves.
Whether we call it “me time” or whatever, now is perhaps the time to open our eyes and think about what we can do — for us. What we may have once considered selfish has become self-care.
Some of the examples we’ve heard of recently:
• Even though I live by the beach, I rarely went on a walk there — except when friends or family came down to visit. Now I have the time to walk it at least twice a week.
• The dog appreciates that I’m not as distracted. More walks, more rides.
• I heard the term “forest bathing” and it was quickly explained that it just meant relaxing and soaking in the woods.
• I have a small group of friends and we meet in one of our backyards where there’s room to be safely co-located. We can still chat and enjoy each other’s company. (Not all masks restrict sound)
• I’ve been reading more and feel less compelled to finish the book. I’m taking time to savor the words.
• Some friends and I have met some people who’ve organized an informal phone-a-friend routine. People we know who either can’t or won’t go out, can still visit on the phone.
Certainly this is not a complete list; nor is it meant to be “another thing to do.” Just some thoughts and observations regarding allowing ourselves to spend time on ourselves. You know you better than I. Get reacquainted!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
