The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:

McKenzie L. Baer — Forgery

Richard D. Barrett — DUII

Rosa A. Bartlett — Driving with a suspended license second-degree

Laurie K. Clements — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault

Amanda G. Forest — DUII, driving with suspended license third-degree

Damon L. Gove — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription felony

Jeremy S. Graham — Protection order violation

Michael E. Huddleston II — Community custody violation

Christopher J. Noonan — Community custody violation

Kyler J. Pratt — Community custody violation

Jayson F. Stigall — Criminal trespassing second-degree

