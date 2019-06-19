The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
McKenzie L. Baer — Forgery
Richard D. Barrett — DUII
Rosa A. Bartlett — Driving with a suspended license second-degree
Laurie K. Clements — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault
Amanda G. Forest — DUII, driving with suspended license third-degree
Damon L. Gove — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription felony
Jeremy S. Graham — Protection order violation
Michael E. Huddleston II — Community custody violation
Christopher J. Noonan — Community custody violation
Kyler J. Pratt — Community custody violation
Jayson F. Stigall — Criminal trespassing second-degree
