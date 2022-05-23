Pictured left to right are Gloria Schwartz, who was Washington Eastern Star worthy grand matron in 2011, Pam Rookard, who will take that top job in June, Marla Johnson, who is the incoming grand Electa, Kristine Ford of Long Beach, who led the state Star in 2015, and incoming grand worthy patron Chuck Kent with Tess Kent. Schwartz will be Rookard’s escort and Ford will escort Johnson.
Marla Johnson has been selected to serve a state position with the Order of Eastern Star.
Johnson, a member of the Pacific chapter which meets in Ilwaco, will serve as grand Electa.
The role is one of five biblical women who form the five star points on the organization’s emblem. The person portraying Electa shares the lessons of charity and hospitality during its rituals.
Johnson will be installed at the annual state gathering June 26-29 in Wenatchee with the top leaders, worthy grand matron Pam Rookard, a member of Belfair and Port Orchard chapters, and worthy grand patron Chuck Kent.
They were on hand with other guests to announce Johnson’s appointment at a recent meeting in Ilwaco. “We had 32 people at the meeting and we had a good time,” said Donna Davis, worthy matron of Pacific chapter.
Davis herself has cause for celebration. In April she was awarded a two-year appointment as the state’s Grand Representative to the District of Columbia.
Johnson is a retired Long Beach Peninsula insurance agent and long-time Eastern Star officer. Her escort will be Kristine Ford of Long Beach, who served as worthy grand matron in 2015.
The order is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both women and men may belong. It was formed in 1850 for people with spiritual values, but it is not a religion and is open to all faiths.
The Pacific chapter meets at the Ilwaco Masonic Lodge on Spruce Street on the second Thursday evening of each month.
