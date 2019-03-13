ILWACO — Sue Johnson is gearing up to lead the Pacific Chapter No. 129 of the Order of Eastern Star.
She will take over the office of worthy matron from Ivy Kotek at an installation ceremony 7 p.m. March 28.
The event will take place at the Ilwaco Masonic Lodge at 205 Spruce St., in Ilwaco. Sherman Richmond will be installed as worthy patron.
Lori Herman and Art Herring will become associate matron and patron. Penny Ripley will be secretary and Marla Johnson treasurer.
Other officers are Donna Davis, conductress; Melody Jarman, associate conductress; Gail Moore, chaplain; Glenn Ripley, marshal; Ivy Lotek, Adah; Mary Davis, Ruth; Donna Moody, Esther; Tarri Kotek, Martha; Rhonda Kotek-Lopez, Electa; Barbara Woodard, warder; and Les Moore, sentinel.
Installing officers will be Robin Jessup and Loren Jessup. Assisting will be Cindy Branch, installing secretary; Cleve Rolfe, installing chaplain; Alice Ashley, installing marshal; and Alvina Beattie, organist.
Eastern Star is an organization affiliated with Freemasonry that was created by Masonic author Robert Morris in 1850. Its members work on charitable causes and its rituals offer character-building lessons based on Biblical characters. Historical members include Clara Barton, founder of the Red Cross, and author Laura Ingalls Wilder.
The Ilwaco event is an open installation; refreshments will be served afterward.
