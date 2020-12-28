BOZEMAN — Sunny Kemmer of Chinook was one of Montana State University’s 4.0 GPA undergraduates named to the fall semester 2020 President’s List.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- State alleges bear feeder is back at it
- Toxic spots: Science reveals a source of crab and clam problems
- Inslee announces state action following Trump’s delay in signing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance extension
- Covid-19 transmission flattening in WA, but not enough to reverse skyrocketing trends from early November
- Safe Coast Seafoods preps for crab
- County home prices skyrocket 52%
- Barred owls: Complex creatures with an aggressive twist
- Better internet coming? Not so fast
- Long Beach scraps New Year’s Eve fireworks show
- Letter: Goodbye to Long Beach, Washington
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.