LONG BEACH — Long Beach Elementary is going on a Bear Hunt and welcomes all Peninsula-wide merchants to participate.
Simply place a bear in your window for students to find as they pass by. LBE will kick off the bear hunt event with a read aloud of "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" book posted on their Facebook page on Thursday, April 2, at 9 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/longbeachseastars.
"We look forward to our merchants participating in this event and seeing the fun places where bears are located," the school said.
