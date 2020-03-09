LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau is honoring Rod Anderson as volunteer of the month. He has volunteered at the Visitors Bureau for more than 18 years. He says he gets much satisfaction out of helping visitors find their way around the peninsula and the Pacific Northwest.
Anderson was born in Mount Vernon and raised on a dairy farm in Western Skagit County. He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School and went on to Western Washington University where he received a BA in education in 1962.
Anderson began his 33-year teaching career at Ilwaco Elementary in 1962. He taught Washington state history and geography, which later served him well at the Visitors Bureau.
He also keeps busy with other hobbies. Anderson has been the public address announcer for athletic events at Ilwaco High School since 1965.
He has volunteered in the past at the Long Beach Elementary school, working one-to-one with students in reading and math. He is a member of Ocean Park Lutheran church; he sings in the choir and serves his turn as a lay reader and usher.
For information on volunteering, call 360-642-2400.
