LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau is pleased to honor Judy Savoy as Volunteer of the Month. She worked for AT&T for 38 years then retired in 1998 and she and her husband traveled all over the country. They so loved the Long Beach area that they come back to spend every summer here. Savoy decided she wanted to do something to meet new people on the Peninsula and was told the Visitors Bureau needed volunteers and she was welcomed with open arms. She also helps out part-time at Sunset Resorts Pacific Holiday. Savoy enjoys the many activities and events here at the beach and all the people are so friendly that she loves making her second home here.
She is a great asset to the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.