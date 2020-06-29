OLYMPIA — Long Beach City Councilor Tina McGuire was recognized by the Association of Washington Cities in June, receiving an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership.
The certificate recognizes McGuire for completing training in four key areas for elected city and town officials in Washington state: roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
Certificate recipients are those who “continue to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community and further developing leadership skills,” according to a city of Long Beach news release. To receive the certificate, McGuire completed more than 60 hours of training credits while also demonstrating community service.
AWC CEO Peter B. King said recipients of this certificate are elected officials that demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and the desire to present new ideas to the communities they serve. By honing these skills, King says the recipients are able “to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources and foster strong relationships.”
McGuire has been a member of the Long Beach City Council for three years, after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2017 and then being elected to the position in 2019. McGuire also sits on the Pacific Council of Governments Committee, the Pacific County Economic Development Council and the Pacific County Technical Advisory Committee. She also represents the city in meetings with state legislators in Olympia during City Action Days.
“It has been a pleasure to serve our community and gain the knowledge and confidence that AWC has provided me in order to best serve you into the future,” said McGuire in a statement. “I will take this training with me into my present term as well as into the future in order to have the confidence that I am making well informed decisions for our community.”
