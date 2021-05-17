ROSBURG — The annual Post election of officers for the Legion and the Legion Auxiliary took place on May 10. After 10 years as commander of Post 0111, Vietnam veteran Ken Elliott (USN) stepped down and was replaced by his son, Matt Elliott, a retired Navy petty officer and Gulf War veteran.
Chris Salzer, a retired Navy chief petty officer and Gulf War veteran was elected as vice commander, a position previously held by the new commander.
Vietnam-era veteran Nick Nikkila (USN), who had served as the Post adjutant since 2006 was replaced by Vietnam-era veteran Judy Emmick (USAF).
Skamokawa resident and Vietnam veteran John Fluger (USMC) was re-elected as the post chaplain.
Dee Nikkila was re-elected for a fifth term as auxiliary president.
Linda (Laney) Tunnley was elected to serve as the auxiliary vice-president, replacing the long-serving Barbara Rose.
Sonja Kruse was re-elected for a 20th term as the auxiliary treasurer.
Diane Hollenbeck was re-elected for a third term as the auxiliary secretary.
District 5 Commander Larry Blackledge was on hand for the election and noted his appreciation for younger members of the Post stepping up and taking on leadership roles for the Legion. That appreciation was seconded by the senior Elliott and Nikkila. The actual transfer of responsibilities will take place on July 1, the start of the post’s new year.
Post 0111 holds monthly meetings at the Rosburg Hall on the second Monday of each month from September to May each year. Following a meal prepared by the members of the Post Auxiliary, the meetings start between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The goals of the Post are to serve veterans and their families, military personnel, children and members of the community in need. Membership in the Legion is open to all individuals who have served at least one day of federal active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and were honorably discharged or are still serving honorably. Membership in the auxiliary is open to all grandmothers, mothers, siblings, spouses and direct and adopted descendants of veterans eligible for American Legion membership. The Legion currently has a membership of 85 veterans and the auxiliary has a membership of 30.
