ASTORIA — Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the park entrance fee at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will increase to $10 per adult (16 years and older).
This is part of a multi-year effort by the National Park Service to standardize fees at similar units of the National Park system. This will put the entrance fee to Lewis and Park National Historical Park in line with similar National Park sites.
All revenue from entrance fees collected at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park stays at the park. These funds preserve natural and cultural resources, improve visitor facilities, and provide educational and recreational opportunities.
Past projects funded with entrance fees include construction of the Kwis Kwis and South Slough Trails, summer camps, fort maintenance, local youth employment and community outreach. Additional revenue raised by a fee increase will help fund development of new exhibits, increase accessibility of the park facilities, and provide for the upkeep of the park’s expanded trail system.
Entrance fees are collected at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center for all visitor use in Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, including Fort Clatsop, Netul Landing, all park hiking trails and the Salt Works in Seaside. The park’s federally managed units in Washington — including Middle Village-Station Camp and Dismal Nitch — do not charge fees.
Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful-The National Parks and Federal Recreational Annual, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer Passes. Fourth grade students are eligible for the Every Kid Outdoors pass which enables them to bring up to three adults to Federal lands for free. These passes may be obtained at the park.
“We are committed to keeping the park affordable but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Superintendent Jon Burpee. “The money from entrance fees is used to improve park facilities and provide expanded visitor services.”
For information go to www.nps.gov.
