Timberland Libraries will begin Library Takeout service as of June 23. The Library Takeout process is easy:
1. Place Library materials on hold — online or by calling your local library
2. Wait for notification your holds are ready — email or phone
3. Arrive at the Library (1 – 5 p.m.) — look for Library Takeout signs
4. Call or text to let library staff know you’ve arrived (numbers are on the signs)
5. Follow directions on safely picking up your materials
Please note for returning library materials:
• Return bins will be available during Library Takeout days and hours at branch locations only
• Please place your materials directly in bins
• Do not hand materials to staff
• No bags, please place only library materials in the bins
• No donations are being accepted at this time
Library buildings are still closed to the public which means there is no public access, no meeting rooms, no restrooms, and no computer use. Additional services will be added after all five of our counties are in Stage 3 and the Governor has issued guidance to libraries on next steps for reopening.
Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print job pick up will be available during Library Takeout.
Masks are required for Library Takeout.
Ilwaco Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m.
Naselle Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m.
Ocean Park Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday — Saturday
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m.
Raymond Timberland Library
Not providing Library Takeout at this time.
This facility is undergoing a larger cleaning project. Once the building has been deemed safe to open, it may provide curbside service up to 1 day per week.
South Bend Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1 to 5 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.