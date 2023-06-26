CORVALLIS — Oregon State University graduated more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis

Local students graduating this June from Oregon State included Ilwaco resident Jasmine Judd, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies.

