CORVALLIS — Ilwaco High School graduate Jasmine M. Judd, a freshman in religious studies, was named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020 at Oregon State University.
A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
