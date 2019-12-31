Columbia College dean's list
COLUMBIA, Missouri — Diane Williams, an online student from Long Beach, was recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the 2019 fall semester.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
GHC president's list
ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College announced students from Pacific County who qualified for the 2019 fall quarter president’s list. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better to be eligible for the list. They are:
Brittney Buchanan, Jacob Eaton, Chantel Ford, Melia Fry, Sarah Watkins, Letha Anderson, Elizabeth Ellars, Jennie Fox, Melodie Presler, Michael Veland, William Brindley, Berkley Barnum, Teysha Beglinger, Nicole Braden, Brittany Church, Mariana Conklin, Hunter Daniel, Patrick Edwards, Chase Flemetis, Reese Garcia, Karlee Gray, Hailey Hall, Theron Hamlin, Avery Harland, Alyssa Hodgson, Taryn Irwin, Kolby Jones, Jack Jordan, Mary Karlsvik, Stevand Kouassilenoir, Paola Loza, Andrew Minton, Isabel Mora, Livvie Ogilvie, Britney Patrick, Matthew Pearson, Elisha Sansom, Brooke Spoor, Arieann Stepp, Cameron Swartz, Tina Sypaphay, Makenna Williams, Matthew Wilson, Karli Wilson, Maria Arellanochavez, Katelyn Black, Haley Depoe, Lluvia Figueroa, Riley Hampton, Thomas Lagergren, Samantha Lanka, Alathia Markwell, Ariel Parkins, Erica Pearson, Chloe Sawyer, Angel Sierrafigueroa, Brenda Smith, Hailey Smith, and Kjirstin Hopfer.
