Eastern Oregon University dean’s listLA GRANDE — Jessica Yurosko of Naselle was one of 629 students named to Eastern Oregon University’s 2021 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
All-Washington Academic TeamTACOMA — South Bend native Ian Karnas is one of two Bates Technical College students who were recently named to the prestigious All-Washington Academic Team, a program that recognizes two-year college students with high academic achievements and a dedication to community service.
Civil Engineering program graduate Karnas, 27, joined the Army as a watercraft engineer after high school. After nearly 10 years of service, he researched engineering schools to further his education.
He graduated in March and is now employed in the industry at Jacobs Engineering Group. Karnas’ five-year plan is to obtain a master’s degree in coastal engineering, and eventually earn a doctorate.
