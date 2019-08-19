On Aug. 17 at 10:36 p.m., on Boulevard Street, a domestic violence assault was reported. As a result, Joseph A. Jones, 28, from Vancouver was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Aug. 18 at 10:28 a.m. on Pacific Avenue South, a ticket office was broken into and a machine stolen.
