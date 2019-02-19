On Feb. 11 at 1:42 p.m., Long Beach Police contacted suspect David D. Jerome, 57, from Seaview after he allegedly threatened staff at a business. Charges of felony harassment will be filed with the prosecutor.
On Feb. 13 in Ilwaco, a generator was reported stolen and the caller reported traffic around a motor home and pole building, with people said to be living at the location in violation of ordinances.
At 10:30 a.m., in Ilwaco, someone had dumped an open beer and can into the book return receptacle.
On Feb. 14 at the college in Ilwaco, someone alleged damaged an ashtray causing $600 damage.
On Feb. 15 at 10:29 a.m., Robert E. Sperb, 63, from Anchorage, Alaska was stopped for a fake license plate and cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer title on a vehicle within 45 days.
At 9:32 p.m. on Pacific Way, Monte J. Hamilton, 39, from Astoria, Ore., was contacted and turned over to Washington State Patrol for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On Feb. 16 at 10:29 a.m., on Lakeview Drive, Craig D. Heyob, 22, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 12:47 p.m. on Lake Street, Christian W. Baschmann, 31, was contacted and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
At 4:30 p.m. on Lakeview Drive, Cheyenne C. Dean, 28, from Cloverdale, Ore., was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 8:35 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, Patrick D. Fowler, 29, from Naselle was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree and failure to operate vehicle with ignition interlock and he was booked into Pacific County Jail on two misdemeanor warrants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.