Long Beach Police Blotter
On June 3 at 12:25 p.m., a laptop was reported as stolen from a Long Beach restaurant. A charge of theft third-degree was sent to the prosecutor for Edith B. Dominguez, 36, from Chinook.
At 10:18 a.m. on June 4, an employee of a Long Beach business reported a strange small cardboard package outside of the front door in the parking lot. A small box of Ardex FL Dry Grout was found and disposed of.
On June 6, a male subject was reported to be shoplifting at 4:15 p.m. in a Long Beach business, but fled the area.
A Long Beach business attempted to repo tires on June 6 at 4:25 p.m. The tires were then paid for and put back.
Homeless people were reportedly sleeping in front of a building in Ilwaco on June 7 at 7:11 a.m. No sign of camping or the building being disturbed was found.
On June 7 at 8:15 p.m., a man in Ilwaco reported his car had minor damage from a hit and run and a note on the windshield that said “don’t dent my car I called insurance and have photos.”
A man was reported lying in the middle of the street at 5:42 a.m. on June 8 in Long Beach. He could not recall how he got there, declined to go to the hospital, and started walking toward Astoria after agreeing to stay out of the street.
The same man jumped in front of a police vehicle in Long Beach on June 8 at 8:05 a.m.
The man was reported again at a Long Beach business acting odd and refusing to leave on June 8 at 11:21 a.m. He said his parents had thrown him out and he was waiting for a ride to Astoria. He accepted an offer for a ride.
On June 8 at 2:22 p.m. an erratic driver was reported in Chinook. He was later found urinating by his RV with a knife in his hand. He refused to cooperate with the responding officer and after a short standoff a decision was made to leave and file charges. Donald E. Williams, 62, from Ilwaco, was cited for reckless driving, obstructing, and driving with a suspended license third-degree.
In Long Beach, a bike was reported dumped over a fence in a backyard on June 9 at 8:55 a.m. The bike owner was given back her bike.
On June 11 at 3:30 p.m. someone reported a woman urinating in the bushes. An officer made contact and admonished the woman to use a preferred receptacle in the future.
On June 12 at 5:42 p.m., on 15th Street a man was lying in a yard. LBPD made contact with the gentleman who was taking a nap. He was asked to leave the property and did.
On June 15 at 6:20 a.m. near Ninth Street and the Discovery Trail, tracks were apparent like someone had driven on the trail, and there was a sleeping bag, garbage and graffiti found.
At 7:29 a.m., a woman was reported trapped down an embankment across the street from the hospital in Ilwaco. She did manage to crawl out after having spent the night trying to get out.
On June 16 at 10:15 a.m. on North Pacific Highway, a washer in a laundromat had been vandalized and around $100 stolen. In the process of obtaining the coin the perpetrator allegedly did between $2,000 and $3,000 in damage. The suspect is on video along with the truck he was driving.
