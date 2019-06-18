OREGON — Lower Columbia 10U All-Stars competed in the 2019 10U Father’s Day Tournament over the weekend and took home the first-place trophy. The boys went 4-0 for the tournament, beating teams from Dallas, Newberg, West Linn and Wilsonville respectively.
The LC All-Star team is made up of boys from the Long Beach Peninsula, Naselle and Astoria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.