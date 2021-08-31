CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — Steve Mercil, a 69-year-old entrepreneur, on Sept. 6 plans to begin a three-month, 3,700-mile bicycle odyssey “to help create fellowships for the next generation of community business leaders across the U.S.,” according to a press release.
The trip is expected to begin at Cape Disappointment State Park, wind its way along the Lewis and Clark Trail across Montana into the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley and finish in Portland, Maine in late November. Along the way, Mercil is looking to share his knowledge about sparking community business development with local groups, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders.
Mercil, a North Dakota native who is a founder of the Appalachian Investors Alliance (AIA), said he believes that helping those in small communities around the country learn and understand what it takes to run a business will pay long-term dividends.
“The purpose of this ride is to equip the next generation of diverse leaders with an entrepreneurial business mentality,” said Mercil, who has trained for his trip for the past 16 months. ”It’s my vision that once the fellows have this knowledge, they will bring opportunities to their communities and pay it forward to future generations.”
Mercil is seeking per-mile donations to help fund a series of year-long, paid fellowships to help those interested in starting a career in business and learning about entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. All of the donations will be used exclusively for the fellowship fund to provide compensation for those selected to participate in the training programs, he said in his press release.
Anyone interested in contributing to Mercil’s “Ride Across America” may do so via bizinmotion.org.
