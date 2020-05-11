The Masonic Lodge in Ilwaco is helping a half-dozen talented young people meet their further education goals.
Occident Lodge No. 48 has awarded $500 scholarships to six students from Pacific County schools who are graduating this year. Two are from Ilwaco and one from Naselle.
The winners are:
Katherine Johnson, Ilwaco High School, Whitworth College, teaching.
Daysi Gonzalez Sebastian, Ilwaco High School, Clatsop Community College, nursing.
Monte Schell, Naselle High School, Oregon Institute of Technology, nuclear medical technology.
Luke Gerow, Willapa Valley High School, Grays Harbor College, criminal justice.
Jennifer Maldonado, Raymond High School, University of Washington, nursing.
Georgia Clark, North River High School, Western Washington University, fine arts.
Each of these six students will receive a $500 scholarship.
The money comes from a scholarship fund operated by the group, whose members consist of the Ilwaco and Raymond lodges, which merged in 2016. The fund was boosted by a significant donation from Walt Twidwell, a three-time master of the lodge, who died in December.
Patrick Webb, this year’s master of Occident 48, said it is pure pleasure to help young people en route to their life goals. “Making the six phone calls to tell these fine students they have earned a scholarship has been a highlight of the year for me,” he said.
The Masons are a worldwide fraternal organization whose members instill values through a series of lessons known as degrees. They trace their roots to early 18th-century England, and likely before, basing their rituals and organizational structure in large part on the stonemasons who designed and built the Gothic cathedrals of Europe.
