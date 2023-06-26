Bikes for Books winners at Ocean Park Elementary School were fourth-grader Dakota Duffy, left, and fifth-grader Hazel Minerd, pictured with Ilwaco Masons Rick Rodlun and Dwain Jarman, right. The program is coordinated by the Freemasons at Occident Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco.
Librarian Cynthia Clark, at rear left, provides the enthusiasm and encouragement which is the key to the success of the Bikes for Books reading program in the Naselle schools. This year’s Naselle winners were first-grader Emmett Engelson and fifth-grader Hannah Grace Hansen, right. They are pictured with Nikki Footh, center, from the Naselle detachment of the Washington State Patrol, which provided helmets, and Dwain Jarman, chairman of the Bikes for Books program at the Ilwaco Masons lodge.
The Bikes for Books drawing at Hilltop Middle School resulted in a “win” for sixth-grader Sunday Zinsli, who is pictured with Dick Rodlun from the Ilwaco Masons lodge. The other winner was Adam Gaston, an eighth-grader.
Bikes for Books winners at Ocean Park Elementary School were fourth-grader Dakota Duffy, left, and fifth-grader Hazel Minerd, pictured with Ilwaco Masons Rick Rodlun and Dwain Jarman, right. The program is coordinated by the Freemasons at Occident Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco.
Submitted photo
Librarian Cynthia Clark, at rear left, provides the enthusiasm and encouragement which is the key to the success of the Bikes for Books reading program in the Naselle schools. This year’s Naselle winners were first-grader Emmett Engelson and fifth-grader Hannah Grace Hansen, right. They are pictured with Nikki Footh, center, from the Naselle detachment of the Washington State Patrol, which provided helmets, and Dwain Jarman, chairman of the Bikes for Books program at the Ilwaco Masons lodge.
Submitted photo
The Bikes for Books drawing at Hilltop Middle School resulted in a “win” for sixth-grader Sunday Zinsli, who is pictured with Dick Rodlun from the Ilwaco Masons lodge. The other winner was Adam Gaston, an eighth-grader.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.