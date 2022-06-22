Dick Rodlun, Bikes for Books chairman with Ilwaco Masons, is pictured with the three bike winners from Long Beach Elementary School. Kindergarten bike winner was Danyloh Pacheco-Reyes, first-grader Addy Monohon and second-grader Amelia Ramos.
Bikes for Books winners from Raymond Elementary School were Khambell Phanfisay and Lexi Souzo.
The Willapa Elementary School Bikes for Books winners were Atelia Perkins and Bjorn Scheldahl.
Mike Turner of Raymond, a member of Occident Lodge No. 48, is pictured at Mike Morris Elementary School in South Bend with Bikes for Books winners Jose Morales and Gabby Pruitt.
Members of the Ilwaco Masons encourage reading through a program called Bikes for Books.
They work with teachers and library staff at the various elementary schools to instill a love of reading in students of all ages. Every time a student completes a book, he or she passes a simple test and their name is placed into a jar. At the end of the school year, names of winners are drawn at random. So the more books they read, the more chances they have of being drawn.
Dick Rodlun of Ocean Park, a past master of Occident Lodge No. 48, leads the program.
Pictured are winners from Long Beach, Raymond, Willapa and South Bend. The lodge works to provide books in Pacific County school districts. Not pictured are Juliana Goerman and Jerico Jolly, who earned bikes through reading at North River Elementary School.
