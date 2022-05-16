At the Ilwaco Masons scholarships event, are at back, left to right, Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48, Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, and Ron Adams, undersheriff. Naselle School students pictured are Dylan Allen, Brielle Anderson, Dane Benedict, Pilar Cousineau, Trajen Ford, Mia Foreman and Boston Dunegan. Also selected were Jordan Williams, Dakotah Williams, Larry Malchow, Delaney Gray and Ashlee McClure.
At the Ilwaco Masons scholarships event, are at back, left to right, Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48, Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, and Ron Adams, undersheriff. Naselle School students pictured are Dylan Allen, Brielle Anderson, Dane Benedict, Pilar Cousineau, Trajen Ford, Mia Foreman and Boston Dunegan. Also selected were Jordan Williams, Dakotah Williams, Larry Malchow, Delaney Gray and Ashlee McClure.
Ocean Park Elementary School students smile with Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48, Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, and Ron Adams, undersheriff. Students are Tylar Starr, Aylin Lopez Mendez, Leland Campbell, Olyvia Campbell, Mercedes Sonntag and Datham Wanke.
Students from Hilltop Middle School in Ilwaco are pictured with Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48 and Ron Adams, undersheriff. They are Lucas Jones, Luca Jimenez and Bailey Womack. Others selected were Coral Couling, Madison Key and Jacob Gordon.
The secret is out. Several young people in the Long Beach Peninsula and Naselle communities are doing good deeds when no one is looking.
That was the premise of the ‘Outstanding Citizenship Awards” program hosted by Occident Masons Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco May 7. About 100 people attended.
Some 24 students were selected by their schools and 16 attended with parents and other family members. They were presented with certificates and treated to ice cream fudge sundaes of epic proportions.
Rather than academics, the awards reflect the students’ care for others and other positive qualities that add up to exemplary citizenship.
Naselle students honored, with grades in brackets, were Pilar Cousineau and Jordan Williams (3); Dylan Allen and Brielle Anderson (4); Dakotah Williams and Dane Benedict (5); Larry Malchow and Mia Foreman (6); Delaney Gray and Boston Dunegan (7); Trajen Ford and Ashlee McClure (8).
Ocean Park Elementary School students were Tylar Starr and Aylin Lopez Mendez (3); Olyvia Campbell and Leland Campbell (4); Mercedes Sonntag and Datham Wanke (5).
Hilltop Middle School students were Lucas Jones and Coral Couling (6); Luca Jimenez and Bailey Womack (7); Madison Key and Jacob Gordon (8).
Guest speaker was the Pacific County Sheriff, Robin Souvenir. He was accompanied by Undersheriff Ron Adams, who assisted in handing out awards and friendship coins.
“It was wonderful to resume this program after a two-year suspension due to the Covid pandemic,” said Mike Carmel, of Long Beach, event chairman.
“These kids are our hope for a bright future — they’re the people you want as friends, neighbors and leaders.”
Among those helping host and serve were Nick Michaud, Dick Rodlun, Glenn Ripley, Les Moore, Dobby Wiegardt, Ron Robbins, Curt Morris and Bob Morris. Carmel’s daughter, Michele Long, visiting from California, assisted.
