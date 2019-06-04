Members of Occident Lodge No. 48, Free and Accepted Masons of Washington, hosted their annual youth citizenship awards program Saturday June 1.
Students recommended by their teachers and principals were recognized for kindness, helpfulness and “doing the right thing — often when no one was looking,” said organizer Mike Carmel of Long Beach.
Guest speaker was Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir. Attending with him was Undersheriff Ron Davis.
After the certificates were presented, the youngsters and their parents and guardians were treated to ice cream sundaes at the Masonic Lodge in Ilwaco.
