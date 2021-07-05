SATSOP — The Master Gardeners in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties celebrate the state’s reopening with a brand-new garden tour, this year on July 24 in East Grays Harbor County. Not only can you visit three awe-inspiring gardens in the hills above Satsop, but you can also shop at the Master Gardener plant sale and “mini” garden show, located close by in Satsop.
“Masterful Gardens” is the theme for this event, the 23rd annual tour sponsored by the Master Gardener Program. The gardens are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will be at each garden to answer questions. The accompanying plant sale and mini garden show will open and close an hour earlier and an hour later (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to assure there is time to shop and to see the gardens.
Tickets for the tour contain a map with directions to each of the gardens, and directional signs will help guide you.
Tickets are $15 and are available in Raymond at Dennis Company Ace. Grays Harbor County sales sites are Aberdeen, Marshall’s Garden & Pet; Hoquiam, Harbor Drug & Gifts; Montesano, Valu Drug; Elma, Dennis Co. Ace; Ocean Shores, Galway Bay/Celtic Imports and Flying Cats Gift Shoppe.
Gardening questions?
Have a question about a plant? Certified Master Gardeners are here to help. After a year of virtual visits you may now get help in person. Certified Master Gardeners will be available to answer your questions or provide advice. Whether it’s an insect pest infestation, a tomato that will not produce or an unknown pathogen destroying your beloved plants, these WSU Pacific/Grays Harbor County Master Gardeners are ready to help you solve your gardening challenges.
Come down or call the Pacific County WSU Extension office to visit with a Master Gardener, in person at the Courthouse Annex, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend or by phone 360-875-9331. Plant clinic dates are July 12, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. Clinics run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring a sample of your plant problem or insect in a leak/escape proof container. Volunteers receive specialized training that enables them to look up the answer to your home and garden questions and provide you with current, research-based information. Don’t let this information go to waste.
