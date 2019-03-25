OCEAN PARK — Efforts to put together a community garden in Ocean Park are moving ahead with another public meeting to explain the concept.
Gary Lukens and other organizers are hoping for a good turnout 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 1308 256th Place.
The garden is envisioned at an unbuilt corner lot in Ocean Park at the intersection of 260th Place and R Street.
Lukens said about 22 plots are planned, with the possibility of one for the Ocean Park Elementary School students to use. Each user would pay an annual fee for an April through November growing season. A storage shed and picnic table are may be placed on the half of the lot which is unsuitable for cultivation because it is a drain field.
