ILWACO — Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937 and the Chinook Observer are hosting a Military/Veterans Appreciation Day on Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Black Lake in Ilwaco.
The purpose of the event is to take veterans, military personnel and their families kayaking, fishing and on a picnic. There will be kayaks, fishing equipment, life jackets and bait available for participants. Instruction and safety information will be provided for kayaking and fishing. Plus there will be a picnic lunch served.
Fishing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., boating from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch served at 1:30 p.m. Anyone 12 years old or older must have at least a one-day fishing license.
The American Legion, VFW and City of Ilwaco will participate as well.
The goal is to provide a day for all military/veteran families to be together, enjoy the outdoors and have a great day with their family and friends.
If possible, please R.S.V.P. to Natalie Hanson at 916-798-1941 or Marlene at 360-642-8105.
