ABERDEEN — The second of the three regular season Knowledge Bowls was held on Friday, December 6, at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen.
A total of 44 teams competed in the meet coming from Montesano, Elma, Ocosta, Hoquiam, South Bend, Raymond, North Beach, North River, Wishkah Valley and Naselle-Grays River Valley (NGRV).
Four teams from NGRV competed in the meet: Monte and the Pythons (Monte Schell, Travis Popkin, John D’Agostino and Cooper Miller); Scott’s Tots (Jack D’Agostino, Josh Chadwick, Riley Thorsen, Theron Frame and Ryan Waltemate); Naselle Goop Squad (Brayden Colombo, Owen Matthews, Nasir Harris, Malcolm Schell and Haley Eastham); and, Hoops I Did It Again (Emma Colombo, Kylee and Brynn Tarabochia, Courtney Paul and Mia Watson).
At the end of the initial written round and four round-robin oral rounds, Monte and the Pythons was in first place overall, five points ahead of the second place 1A team from Montesano and 24 points ahead of the third place 2B team from Ocosta. Finishing one, two and three qualified the three teams for the championship round.
“The Pythons held first place all day long and beat the Ocosta team at least twice during oral rounds,” said Justin Laine, school counselor and coordinator for NGRV high school Knowledge Bowl teams. “While they did well in the championship match, they finished in third place overall and, once again, in first place among teams from 1B schools.”
Scott’s Tots finished in 13th place overall, Naselle Goop Squad in 23rd place and, Hoops I Did It Again in thirty-first place overall.
NGRV’s teams will next compete in the third and final regular season meet to be held at Grays Harbor College on January 10.
With their high finishes in the first two regular season meets, Monte and the Pythons have earned the right to compete at the regional meet in February for a chance to qualify for the state meet in March. If they qualify for the state meet, it’s the third year in a row in they have done so.They finished sixth last year.
