"Outstanding Citizenship Awards” were hosted by Occident Masons Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco May 7. See story on Page A7. Students from Hilltop Middle School in Ilwaco are pictured with Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48 and Ron Adams, undersheriff. They are Lucas Jones, Luca Jimenez and Bailey Womack. Others selected were Coral Couling, Madison Key and Jacob Gordon.
At the Ilwaco Masons scholarships event, are at back, left to right, Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48, Robin Souvenir, Pacific County sheriff, and Ron Adams, undersheriff. Naselle School students pictured are Dylan Allen, Brielle Anderson, Dane Benedict, Pilar Cousineau, Trajen Ford, Mia Foreman and Boston Dunegan. Also selected were Jordan Williams, Dakotah Williams, Larry Malchow, Delaney Gray and Ashlee McClure. See story on Page A7.
