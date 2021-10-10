The Association of the Advanced Practice Psychiatric Nurses (AAPPN) said in a press release that it is proud to recognize Ilwaco resident MaryAnne Murray as the 2021 Nursing Excellence Award recipient. This award honors the AAPPN member who makes a difference to advanced practice psychiatric nursing, the mental health profession, and/or the clients served.
Murray is a skilled psychiatric provider and nursing preceptor who advocates for her patients and her colleagues. Her contributions to continuing education and her collaboration with organizations such as Autism COE and ECHO Autism are widely recognized.
Murray earned an MS in Counseling Psychology and an MSN in Nursing Leadership/Family Nurse Practitioner prior to becoming a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Murray precepts numerous psych NP students, offering advice and encouragement to new psych NPs. As a colleague, she is supportive and often offers wisdom on case consults. Her ongoing contributions continue to make a difference to advanced practice psychiatric nursing, the mental health profession, and to clients.
She co-founded and currently co-chairs AAPPN’s Rural Practice Group.
Murray acknowledges that in rural communities’ people seem to recognize that we are all in it together, and some people are highly invested in their communities. Pharmacies may be scarce, but the pharmacists know the population and individual patients, so they may go the extra mile to ensure that people get medication. In a rural community, a passionate person can make a big difference and have a tremendous positive impact on the community.
