LONG BEACH — Royce Murry, a 2018 Ilwaco High School graduate, graduated with honors from Air Force boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 8.
Airman Murry is the son of Del and Wendy Murry of Long Beach.
He next trains in his chosen field, Air Force security forces, initially based at Lackland.
Murry, 19, achieved the distinction of being listed among the top 10 percent of the nearly 900 graduates. He was one of the most highly decorated, earning four ribbons, two traditionally given to basic military training graduates, along with marksmanship and honor graduate ribbons. Family members said this put him in the top 1 percent for ribbons earned.
The honor graduate status is earned by excelling in every aspect of basic training, including inspections, fitness and written tests. An important criterion is that honorees must be recommended by their military training instructor.
Murry belonged to the training squadron Knights 324 TRS/FLT 585. His squadron reportedly got off to a bumpy start when it began its training, but members pulled together and received the Flight Award for Commanders Excellence.
“They really went the extra mile for this, adding steps to their assigned details making them crisp perfect — as they called them, ‘added sauce.’” said his mother, Wendy Murry.
She said his parents, sister Avary, grandparents, Don Capps of Seaview and Linda Capps of Long Beach, and extended family are beyond proud.
Royce Murry attended Ilwaco High School, where he was active in sports and excelled in football and wrestling.
His mother noted that all the family were especially grateful to the community and staff at IHS, including coach Kevin McNulty and teachers Randy Bloom and Tim Harrell, as well as his employers, Larry Kemmer and Jeff Kemmer, in the Peninsula’s shellfish industry.
