Music in the Gardens tour coming

LONG BEACH — The 13th annual Long Beach Peninsula Garden Tour on the Long Beach Peninsula, titled “Music in the Gardens” is Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will feature seven Peninsula coastal gardens. There will be a wonderful variety of live music, artists and small bites of delectable food and beverages that will encourage participants to linger, experience and enjoy beautiful outdoor rooms, and meet the gardeners who have mastered the art of successful gardening on the coast.
This year’s tour musicians are Tom Grant, Terry Robb, Jean Pierre Garau and Al Perez from Portland and local musicians George Coleman, Dave Drury, Brian O’Connor, Tanz, the Sea Strings and Tom and Tristin Trudell.
The garden tour is a fundraiser for the Water Music Society, which presents classical music events and supports music programs in the Ocean Beach School District. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased starting July 6 at three venues: The Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Road, Long Beach; The English Nursery, 1308 39th, corner of Highways 101 and 103, Seaview; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1306 Bay Ave., Ocean Park; or tickets may also be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets. However, it will be necessary to redeem your online ticket for a map of the gardens at one of the three above-mentioned venues after July 5.
Visit the Music in the Gardens Tour Facebook page for updates on musicians, artists and raffle prizes featured in the gardens this year. If you have questions contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507 or Darlene Houser at 360-244-0070.
