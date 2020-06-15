NASELLE — The Naselle-Grays River Valley High School 2020 class of seniors was a standout in a number of respects.
Based on their cumulative grade point averages, 11 (44%) of the 25 members of the class were honor students or above. John D’Agostino, Cody Condon, Haley Depoe, Hannah Footh, Chantel Ford, Chase Haataia, Jaclyn Steenerson and Hannah Wirkkala all earned honors with cumulative grade point averages of 3.2 to 3.74. Ethan Lindstrom, Abigail Moten and Monte Schell earned high honors with cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 and above.
Eight members of the class were recipients of departmental honors and special honors and awards as follows: Ethan Lindstrom and Jaclyn Steenerson received departmental honors in English, social studies and fitness. In addition, Lindstrom received departmental honors in mathematics as well as the Bob Chamberlain award, while Steenerson received the Elenora Hillis award. Abigail Moten received the departmental honor in science. Cody Condon received the departmental award in career and technical education, while John D’Agostino received the departmental award in music as well as the John Phillip Sousa award. Riley Oldham received the NHS musical achievement award and, Monte Schell and Zanith Wulf received the American Legion citizenship award.
In recognition of their academic, athletic and community service achievements, 16 members of the class received scholarships totaling more than $565,000.
Ethan Lindstrom (valedictorian) received scholarships from the Bank of the Pacific, the Lyle and Elaine Patterson Tribute, the Emma Holm Memorial, the Bobbit Hall Memorial, District IV Athletic Directors: Dick Grabenhorst Memorial and Linn Benton Baseball totaling $8,200.
Abigail Moten (salutatorian) received scholarships from the Dollars for Scholars Derby, the Wahkiakum 4-H Covered Bridge, Bayshore Animal Hospital, Wahkiakum West Communications and Ocean Beach Hospital totaling $5,400.
Monte Schell received scholarships from the H. Robert and Mae Johnson Adair Memorial, the Luke Jensen Memorial, the Lorraine Tyyska Barlow Memorial, the Carson Burkhalter Memorial, the Jacob and Wilhelmiina Pakenen Memorial, the Mark Linquist Memorial, Greenwood Resources, Woodworkers Association-Local 536, the Ilwaco Masons-Occident Lodge 48, the Jack Burkhalter Memorial, the Diversity and Leadership Scholarship and, the Oregon Institute of Technology-Presidential Scholarship totaling $43,500.
John D’Agostino received scholarships from the John and Pearl Doll Memorial, the Mae Striefel Memorial, the Deep River American Legion-Evergreen Boys’ State, Seattle Pacific University (SPU) Dean’s Scholar Award, SPU Visit and Early Success Award, SPU Falcon Bound Awards and, SPU College Bound totaling $141,576. In addition, D’Agostino was offered $30,665 per year in merit scholarships from Pacific Lutheran University, a $6,000 per year academic scholarship from Seton hall, a $1,500 per year merit scholarship from Western Washington University and, is eligible for a $2,500 per year Cougar Achievement Award from Washington State University.
Chantel Ford received scholarships from Wahkiakum West Communications, the Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation, Pacific Lutheran University Academic, Pacific Lutheran University Housing and, Pacific Lutheran University Q-Club totaling $124,768.
Haley Depoe received scholarships from the Wahkiakum 4-H Covered Bridge Memorial, the H. Robert and Mae Johnson Adair Memorial, the Harry Thornberg Memorial, the Seattle Pacific University (SPU) Dean’s Scholar Award, the SPU Matching Scholar Award, the SPU Early Success and Visit Award and, College Bound totaling $157,376.
Jaclyn Steenerson received scholarships form the Lyle and Elaine Patterson Tribute, the Ralph and Marie McGough Memorial, District IV Athletic Directors: Dick Grabenhorst Memorial and, Naselle Assembly of God Church totaling $1,850.
Zanith Wulf (Class President) received scholarships from the Women of the United Methodist Church of Bay Center, Alpha Theta ESA, the American Legion Auxiliary-Girls’ State and, the Naselle Assembly of God Church totaling $1,850.
Cooper Miller received scholarships from the H. Robert and Mae Johnson Adair Memorial, the Naselle Assembly of God Church, Astoria High School Scholarships, Inc., Northwest University Merit Scholarship and a Northwest University Grant totaling $35,262.
Corey Gregory (Class Vice President) received scholarships from the Roy Nelson Memorial and the Jon Dearmore Memorial totaling $1,250. In addition, Gregory is expected to receive a College Bound Scholarship for a yet to be determined amount.
Hannah Footh (Class Treasurer) received a scholarship from the Bud and Dot Mickelson Tribute in the amount of $1,000.
Hannah Wirkkala received a scholarship from the George and Pat Vernon Memorial in the amount of $1,000.
Chase Haataia received a scholarship from the Naselle Education Foundation in the amount of $500.
Jelesia Hanna received a scholarship from the Giro Nakagawa Memorial in the amount of $500.
Cameron Gaines and John Woods each received a scholarship from the Ron Holm Memorial in the amount of $500.
K-12 Principal and School Counselor Justin Laine noted that, “With respect to the additional offers, most of those were offers to John D’Agostino from other public and private four-year colleges and universities. Also, there are several other students who are eligible for College Bound Scholarships, which would drive that figure well above an additional $200,000 if they opted to utilize those awards. However, that requires going to a Washington college or university and some of those students are simply choosing options that make more sense (or cents) for them such as Clatsop, Job Corps, apprenticeship, and the military.”
Members of the 2020 graduating class reported their future plans as follows: Cody Condon-Construction-Lower Columbia College; Kaden Cooper-Fire Science-Clatsop Community College; Belle Cousins-Health Care-Clatsop Community College; John D’Agostino-Engineering-Seattle Pacific University; Haley Depoe-Nursing-Seattle Pacific University; Jazmyne Fisher-Dental Assistant-Community College; Hannah Footh-Barista-Valley Cup; Chantel Ford-Nursing-Pacific Lutheran University; Cameron Gaines-Welding-Clatsop Community College; Gabriel Gilbert-Vessel Operations-Tongue Point Job Corps; Corey Gregory- Fish and Wildlife Management-Grays Harbor College; Caleb Haataia-Commercial Fishing/Business-Community College; Chase Haataia-Commercial Fishing/Business-Community College; Jelesia Hanna-Child and Family Therapist-Charleston Southern University; Ethan Lindstrom-Business/Education-Linn Benton Community College; Jose Octavio Lebraun Lopez-Construction-Apprenticeship; Cooper Miller-Music Production-Northwest University; Abigail Moten-Nursing-Clatsop Community College; Riley Oldham-Automotive Technologies-Clatsop Community College; Monte Schell-Nuclear Medicine-Molecular Imaging Technology-Oregon Institute of Technology; Jaclyn Steenerson-Architecture-Community College; Fa’aosoTutu’u-Professional Football-Brigham Young University; Hannah Wirkkala-Dental Hygiene-Shoreline Community College; John Woods-Diesel Technologies-Community College; and, Zanith Wulf-Mental Health Specialist-Central Washington University.
The Chinook Observer congratulates the NGRVHS Class of 2020 and wishes them health and happiness in their future endeavors.
