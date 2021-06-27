NASELLE — Following a year forever marred by the covid-19 global pandemic, members of the Naselle-Grays River Valley class of 2021 received scholarship offers totaling just under a half a million dollars.
In addition, four of the graduates are heading to the military and, as a result, will be eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill which pays for all college expenses and are individually valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Since two of the graduates received scholarship offers from more than one university, the total is considerably more than the amount that will actually be utilized. However, that serves to highlight the well-deserved recognition of the dedication of these 2021 seniors to their academic and/or athletic endeavors.
Kolby Glen was offered $354,250 in scholarships. Of that amount, $307,800 in offers came from three universities other than the one he will be attending.
Emma Colombo was offered $115,000 in scholarships, $16,000 of which came from a university other than the one she will be attending.
Jimmy Strange received scholarship offers totaling $13,750.
Kylee Tarabochia, who will be entering the US Air Force and eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill, also received $3,200 in additional scholarships.
Warren Wirkkala received $2,250 in scholarships.
Samantha Barbeau, who, like Tarabochia, will be entering the military (US Navy) and eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill, also received an additional $2,000 in scholarships.
Mary Johnson received scholarships totaling $2,000.
Ella Hale and Tori Gustafson each received $1,000 in scholarships.
Trevor Johnson and Daniel Holt each received $500 scholarships.
Jeremy Littau and Joey Singleterry will be entering the US Army and therefore eligible for the Montgomery GI Bill.
Naselle-Grays River Valley Principal Justin Laine stated, “I am very proud of the hard work and perseverance of this year’s graduating class. They overcame considerable adversity during these past 15 months and remained committed to their post-high school goals and plans. It is nice to see so many of them rewarded for their hard work. These graduates have chosen very realistic and achievable post-high school pathways and I am excited to see what their futures hold.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.