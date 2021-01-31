NASELLE — Born in Portland in 1926, long time Naselle resident, Walt Busse, celebrates his 95th birthday on Feb. 8. When writing about such milestones for local super-seniors, it is always interesting to look back at events that occurred during the year of their birth. These serve to highlight the tremendous changes that have thus far taken place during their life.
In 1926, Varney Airlines, the root company of United Airlines, made its first commercial flight. Western Electric and Warner Brothers announced a process to add sound to film called Vitaphone. The treaty of Berlin was signed creating a five-year pledge of neutrality between Germany and the Soviet Union in the event of a third-party attack on either one of them. The SAT exam was administered for the first time by the College Board. Famed magician, Harry Houdini, performed his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping. Later in the year, Houdini died from a ruptured appendix. The U.S. Numbered Highway System is established. The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is signed. The NBC radio network opens with 24 stations. The deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history struck on Thanksgiving Day when twenty-seven twisters reported to be of “great strength” descended upon the Midwest.
Busse was the fifth of eight children born to Robert and Elita (Erickson) Busse. In 1931, the family moved to a half-section of land on the Upper Naselle Road where he and his siblings were free to roam the woods, pick blackberries, peel cascara bark, fish and hunt.
When he was 16, Busse went to work at the Bumble Bee Cannery. His job was to carry fish to the tables for the ladies to fillet. While that might seem to be an easy task, it turned out that each woman had their own particular way in which their fish had to be placed on the table or Busse would suffer a tongue lashing. Busse quit after a month and his boss told him he had worked at that job longer than anyone before him.
A year later, Busse took the insides out of a portable record player, packed some clothes inside of it and hitched a ride on Forrest Holm’s oyster truck to Portland. Once there, his sister Margaret’s husband got him a job at Swan Island working as an electrician. In the ensuing year he became a journeyman electrician.
At age 18, Busse joined the Army-Air Force serving for the next two years as a radar and electronics technician reaching the rank of sergeant.
Returning to Naselle in 1946, Busse drove a log truck and worked as a faller in the logging industry. In the early 1950s television became the new “must have” household item and, using his previous civilian and military work experience, Busse started his own television repair business. As part of that business, he set up a private local community antenna system.
During this time, Busse married Peggy Mathews. The couple had four children, Jerry, Patty, Scott and Carolyn. He was widowed in 1995 when Peggy passed away due to ovarian cancer.
In 1957, Busse became the central office technician for the Western Wahkiakum County Telephone Company, a position he held for the next 35 years until his retirement in 1992
Busse married Doris Hicks in 1999 and welcomed three stepchildren, Shawn (deceased), Kelly and Darcy. The couple continue to share their lives together in Naselle.
Birthday cards can be sent to Walt Busse at 808 SR 4, Naselle, WA 98638
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.