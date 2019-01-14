ABERDEEN — In December after the second of the three regular season Knowledge Bowl competitions, the Naselle Anarchists and the Teletubbies were tied with a first and second place finish each. It was expected the third and final Knowledge Bowl would be a battle between those two teams with the winner qualifying to represent Naselle-Grays River Valley High School in the regional Knowledge Bowl.
But, among Knowledge Bowl teams, often the one constant is change. College preparation necessitated Lindsay Hunt to opt out of the Anarchists’ team. The remaining Anarchists members then invited Monte Schell, a member of the Teletubbies, to fill the position vacated by Hunt’s departure. After receiving approval from the other members of the Teletubbies’ team, Schell made the move. With Schell on the team, the members decided to change the team’s name to Monte and the Pythons, which they had used last year when they qualified to compete at both the regional and state bowls. Vince Fauver then became a member of the Teletubbies filling the vacancy left by Schell’s departure.
On Jan. 11, six teams from Naselle-Grays River Valley High School competed in the third and final Knowledge Bowl of the regular season. The competition took place at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen and involved 48 teams from Montesano, Elma, Hoquiam, North Beach, Ocosta, South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, North River, Wishkah and, Naselle-Grays River Valley.
At the end of the competition, Monte and the Pythons showed they were continuing their winning ways by placing third overall and first among the 1B school teams. The Incredible Crew, comprised of team captain John D'Agostino, brother Jack D'Agostino, Josh Chadwick, Theron Frame, Renton Miller and Ryan Waltemate placed 14th overall and third among 1B teams. Teletubbies, with members Aaron Todd, Parker Dalton, Vince Fauver, and Sophie Scrabeck finished 16th overall and fourth among the 1B teams.
Based on their first-place finish, Monte and the Pythons, consisting of team captain Zanith Wulf, Emma Zimmerman, Travis Popkin and Schell, qualified to compete at the ESD 113 regional meet in Tumwater on Feb. 8 for a chance to advance to the state meet at West Valley High School on March 23 in Yakima.
