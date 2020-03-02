NASELLE — Two Naselle-Grays River Valley School District teachers, Kendall Ford and Summer Johnson, achieved National Board Certification and a third, Sue Holt, earned a five-year renewal of her National Board Certificate.
Created by teachers, for teachers, the National Board Standards represent a consensus among educators about what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do.
The certification process requires that teachers demonstrate standards-based evidence of the positive effect they have on student learning in alignment with the Five Core Propositions. They must exhibit a deep understanding of their students, content knowledge, use of data and assessments and teaching practice. They must also show that they participate in learning communities and provide evidence of ongoing reflection and continuous learning.
National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education. In Washington, it complements, but does not replace, the state’s teacher license.
National Board Certificates are valid for five years, and educators must begin the Maintenance of Certification process during their third and fourth years as NBC teachers to extend the certificate’s life for an additional five years.
In Washington state, a multi-year study found that “[Board-] certified teachers are more effective than non-certified teachers with similar experience.”
Their findings suggest Board-certified teachers produce gains of up to 1.5 months of additional learning.
National Board Certification is a lengthy process that can take one to three years to complete the required components that consist of: A computerized test measuring subject and pedagogical (teaching) standards; A portfolio of student work and an explanation of how it illustrates the teacher’s capabilities; An in-classroom video and written analysis to demonstrate student interaction skills; and, An Effective and Reflective Practitioner component.
To be eligible to undertake certification, the applicant must be a licensed teacher with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of professional experience. There is a $75 registration fee and each of the four components cost $475. It is an investment on the part of the teacher, but, if successful, Washington state provides a monetary reward in the form of an additional bonus to their annual salary during the life of the certificate.
Washington state ranks third in the nation in the number of National Board Certified teachers behind only behind North Carolina and Florida. Including Rudi Rudolph, the district now has four teachers with National Board Certification and the K-12 Principal, Steven Doyle, is certified as well. By comparison, in 2000, the Kentucky legislature established a goal of at least one NBC teacher per school by 2020.
