On Thursday, May 7, millions across the nation will be taking time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their communities, their nation, and their leaders. Each year, people gather across the nation at more than 60,000 local community events to pray together for America on the National Day of Prayer, the annual national observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the first Thursday in May.
Due to the coronavirus crisis and resulting economic shutdown, this year’s National Day of Prayer will not be canceled nor postponed – but will look very different from years’ past. At 7 a.m. Ocean Park Community Church will host a live Facebook NDOP session at the Ocean Park Community Church page at http://oceanparkcommunitychurch.org.
The theme of this year’s event is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
At no time in our Nation’s history has such a pandemic closed our commercial, political and financial opportunity. However, it has opened up a spiritual opportunity that has never been so available. “Pray God’s Glory Across The Earth” is the Habakkuk 2:4 theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer. Rarely has prayer been as needful as this year with lives lost, careers lost, freedoms lost. All are encouraged to reach out to their spiritual family in these challenging times and throughout the year. Contact Pastor Marty Cole at 360-665-4548 or pastor@oceanparkcommunitychurch.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.