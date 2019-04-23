OCEAN PARK — Thursday, May 2, is the National Day of Prayer. On that day, Ocean Park Community Church, located at 268th and Vernon Avenue in Ocean Park, will host its 15th annual NDOP Prayer Breakfast; the 68th National Day of Prayer.
This year’s theme is “Love One Another,” and Rep. Jim Walsh will speak.
John Hancock signed a congressional order establishing the first Day of Prayer in 1775. Our modern observance was established when a resolution was unanimously passed by Congress and signed by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, a statute was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan, designating the first Thursday in May as the annual National Day of Prayer.
Join voice with believers around this country and gather to demonstrate trust in God, express thanks for many blessings we enjoy, and to pray for this great nation. This event will be filled with ceremony, song and testimony, as well as prayer for you, and many other points of impact. R.S.V.P. is required. Please contact 360-665-4548 or email vmcole2@aol.com.
