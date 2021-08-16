Naselle Fire Chief Doug Sandell is now recovering under the watchful eyes of OHSU physicians after undergoing both a liver and a kidney transplant.
On July 29, Sandell underwent an eight-hour surgery to replace his liver. Following two blood transfusions and waiting for his blood chemistry to stabilize, he then underwent a six-hour surgery the next afternoon to replace a kidney.
According to wife Kim, “They put the kidney in and got it all set up and then realized one of the big veins was twisted so they had to take it back out to fix it and then put it back in.”
Originally described as non-alcohol cirrhosis of the liver, doctors have determined the cause of the cirrhosis was a genetic condition known as Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. AAT is a protein. If the body is not able to make enough AAT, it can lead to cirrhosis of the liver and, even more commonly, to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Sandell had to undergo a lengthy series of tests in order to be placed on the liver transplant list. During that time, he was having six liters of fluid removed from his abdomen twice a week and undergoing dialysis.
Kim noted, “He was only on the waiting list like a month and a half. We got lucky. It wasn’t very long. They said because he didn’t use drugs and he didn’t drink or smoke and, was having dialysis, they moved him up on the list.”
“We had one false run,” said Sandell. “We got a call that a liver was available and to come to the hospital. But something was wrong with the liver I guess, and they didn’t want to chance it. So, we went back home. A few days later, we got another call and they said to get up here, so we went again. This time it was for real.”
Told they needed to stay close to the hospital for two to three months following the surgery, the couple planned to have their trailer brought to a nearby RV park. That plan fell through because the park only had two spots that would fit their trailer and they were both occupied.
“They’re supposed to get ahold of us if a spot opens up,” said Sandell, “but so far, that hasn’t happened. A local hotel cut us a pretty good rate so we’re staying there for now. I have blood work done twice a week along with doctor visits. For all that, I’m feeling pretty good.”
Kim reported, “Doug now weighs what he did when he was in high school.” With a laugh, she said, “I tell him he had better watch those skinny chicken legs of his. Colonel Sanders may come after them.”
The couple hopes they will be able to return to Naselle and a more normal life in two months.
