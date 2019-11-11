ILWACO — The Peninsula’s latest poetry box has been installed at the Port of Ilwaco’s new hotel and restaurant, At the Helm.
The boxes are the brainchild of Tony Pfannenstiel, Steve Kovach of Klipsan and others who want to cheer people up with poetry.
At least half a dozen boxes are anticipated, and the idea is they change the poems regularly. Organizers ask Peninsula poets to provide material and stress that the poets retain the rights to work “published” in the boxes.
“Every month there is a potential for something new,” said Pfannenstiel, a retired insurance executive who has worked in the poetry world in Portland.
