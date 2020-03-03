PACIFIC COUNTY — On March 4, 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Long Beach WorkSource at 2601 Pacific Avenue North to complete an application to become a census taker. A recruiter will be on hand to help with the online application. The pay is $16 per hour.
Applications are available at 2020census.gov/jobs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.