OCEAN PARK — The Beach Barons Car Club, Jack’s Country Store, Moose Lodge of Ocean Park, and the Eagles have gone in together to bring a truckload of potatoes to Ocean Park.
They will be giving them away, free of charge, on Friday, May 15, on the Bay Avenue side of Jack’s Country Store starting at 9 a.m., until they are gone.
