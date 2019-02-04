ABERDEEN — With two meets completed, the Middle School Knowledge Bowl season is now half over. The meets were held on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at the Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen. Thus far, the three teams from Naselle-Grays River Valley School District (NGRVSD) have done well.
The eighth-grade team includes captain Brayden Colombo, Kolten Lindstrom, Owen Matthews, Bella Colombo, Haley Eastham, Lauren Katyryniuk, Delaney Kragerud, and Brynn Tarabochia. They competed against sixteen other eighth-grade teams from Elma, North Beach, Hoquiam, Montesano, South Bend, Ocosta, Ilwaco, Wishkah, and Raymond during both of the meets finishing in ninth and sixth place respectively. Overall, they are currently in eighth place and just two points out of sixth.
The seventh-grade team, made up of captain Lewis Hoff, Alia Lebovitz, Rachael Paul, Jayden Ding, and Sawyer Hughes, faced off against 14 other seventh-grade teams and finished tied for third place at the first meet. At the second meet, My Linh Schell and Nancy Haataja were added to the team and Sawyer Hughes opted to join the mixed seventh/eighth grade team. At the end of the day, the seventh-grade team was tied for second place with two other teams and, following a written round tie breaker, finished in third place. As a result, they are currently in third place overall. The teams that place in the top three spots at the end of the season will be awarded trophies.
The mixed team competed in the seventh-grade division for the first two meets. The team, consisting of captain Amera Larson, Nancy Haataja, Nicole Steenerson, and Margaret Creech-Ware, finished in seventh place at the first meet. At the second meet, Hughes replaced Haataja on the team and they again finished in seventh place. At the upcoming third meet, the team will compete in the eighth-grade division.
The final two Middle School meets will take place on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at Grays Harbor College.
The NGRVSD High School team “Monte and the Pythons” will compete in the ESD 113 Regional Knowledge Bowl meet in Tumwater on Feb. 8 for a chance to advance to state competition in Yakima on March 23.
