OCEAN PARK — Efforts to gather school supplies for the upcoming school year are already underway. They will be distributed on Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by members of the Pack2School group at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway 103 in Ocean Park.
“The Best Lunch Ever” is provided and as well as the carnival outside. Volunteers are needed.
You can contribute by donating school supplies at the following drop off locations in:
Long Beach: Chinook Observer office — 205 Bolstad Avenue East, Suite 2 and Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 705 S Pacific Ave.;
Ocean Park: Timberland Library — 1308 256th Place, Bank of the Pacific — 1802 Bay Ave., Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 1409 S 251st Place, and at the Peninsula Baptist Church;
Ilwaco: Timberland library – 158 First Ave.
To volunteer and/or receive more information contact Diane at 503- 310-5273 or contact Carol at otterlimits@live.com.
