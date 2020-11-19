PENINSULA — The Olympic Area Agency on Aging is releasing a “Request for Proposals for ‘Virtual’ Evidence-based Health Programs.” The aim of this RFP is to be able to offer older adults (60-plus) the ability to participate in virtual evidence-based health programs from the comfort of their own homes.
This funding is for people who are interested in helping older adults increase coordination, maintain mobility, manage chronic pain, decrease stress, and avoid the feeling of loneliness and isolation. A copy of the RFP is available under Special Opportunities on the Contracting tab at www.o3a.org. The funding can cover some of the costs to become certified to provide the virtual evidence-based program.
Some examples of virtual evidence-based health programs include:
Enhance Wellness, On the Move, Falls Talk, Tai Ji Quan — Moving for Better Balance, Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL), Chronic-Disease Self-Management Program, Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers.
Janis Housden, the Program Manager for Olympic Area Agency on Aging, who manages the funding and contracts for evidence-based health programs sees this as an opportunity to “virtually pay a visit to older adults in their own home.”
Housden said, “it is important that we try and offer older adults health programs in their own homes to encourage them to exercise to help prevent falls. It also gives the older adult the opportunity to connect and visit with other people in their online class.” Janis added that these virtual visits can be just as important to their physical well-being as their mental well-being.
To learn more about the funding opportunity, contact Janis Housden at janis.housden@dshs.wa.gov, or visit Olympic Area Agency on Aging’s website at www.O3A.org.
Additional background
O3A helps older adults and persons with disabilities maintain their dignity, health and independence in their own homes through a coordinated system of home and community-based services in Washington’s four outer coast counties — Pacific, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson.
Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has obstructed older adults from participating in exercise or fitness classes, which help them to build and maintain strength and agility. Exercising is important for all of us, and especially so for older adults as it helps to make muscles stronger and more flexible which can help prevent serious injuries from falling.
In addition, there are now serious health concerns for older adults who are at risk for social isolation and loneliness due to the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that, “loneliness and social isolation in older adults are serious public health risks affecting a significant number of people in the United States and putting them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions.”
As more individuals and businesses are getting accustomed to using virtual platforms like Zoom and Skype for keeping in touch or holding meetings, it presents an opportunity to use the same technology to reach into the homes of older adults to offer them virtual health programs. Apple Health (Medicaid) is already using virtual platforms for telehealth and telemedicine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.